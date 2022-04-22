Ben Wieland joining Streaking the Lawn as a writer

As we continue to grow Streaking the Lawn, we’re adding a writer to our esteemed staff with Ben Wieland coming on board. Ben has a great mind for sports and substantive analysis and will provide unparalleled insight into Virginia Cavaliers basketball and football.

Like yours truly, Ben is a first year at UVA. He’s spent time writing for the Philadelphia 76ers Fansided site, the Sixers Sense, contributed to the Virginia media outlet Locker Room Access, and now works and writes for the analytical basketball website Shot Quality.

Ben has a fantastic schematic and analytical mind and I couldn’t be happier for him to join our collective STL family. He’s also active on the Twitter-sphere at @BenWieland, so be sure to give him a follow on there!

Funnily enough, the two of us met while playing pick-up basketball the first week of first semester last fall. We’d briefly interacted on Twitter beforehand but didn’t make the connection that we’d played a few hours together on the same team until afterwards on social media. Since then, we’ve muddled our way through intramural games against competition far less concerned with the minutia of the game’s ins and outs, but graced with far more tangible talent.

They say that you ought to hire people who can make up for your weaknesses and who are smarter than you. That’s what I’ve done here with Ben. I’m excited for him to bring his insight to the Streaking the Lawn community and I know our readers will love what he has to share.

Look out for his first article on Reece Beekman and his 2022-2023 season. That will be published later this morning and will be the first in a series that he’ll be running through the early basketball offseason.