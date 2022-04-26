Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 4/26/22 - Offseason Hoops Notes and an Introduction

Pierce and Zach are back this week - joined by Streaking the Lawn’s newest writer, Ben! The trio discuss the basketball offseason so far - complete with roster fluctuation, a new incoming transfer, huge news from Kihei Clark, and how all that will impact the roster for the 2022-23 squad. The also discuss London Johnson’s recruitment and where things will go from here for Coach Bennett’s next recruiting class. Finally, they remark on the football team’s spring game (and shout out some other great UVA sports wins from the previous week).