2022 NFL Draft: Jelani Woods selected by the Indianapolis Colts

The Cavalier Tight End goes in the third round 73rd overall

By Ryan Reese
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 William &amp; Mary at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 3rd round of 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts have selected Virginia Tight End Jelani Woods. Woods is the second Tight End taken in this year’s draft and Virginia’s first draft pick since Joe Reed and Bryce Hall were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6’7” 265 pounder from Ellenwood, Georgia only played one year for the Cavaliers (transferring from Oklahoma State), but he made it a good one. On the year, he caught 44 balls for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. That was good enough to be named First Team All-ACC and to earn an invitation to the East/West Shrine Bowl.

Woods caught the eye of NFL scouts and was very impressive in pre-draft workouts. For a look into what makes Woods such a good get for the Colts, we profiled his strengths in a pre-draft film breakdown of his time as a Wahoo.

Woods goes to Indianapolis where he’ll join an offense led by Matt Ryan. It’s the second year in a row the Colts have taken a tight end after taking Kylen Granson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

