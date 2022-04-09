Sam Brunelle Announces She’s Coming Home

Even though she was just announced as the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s basketball team just a few weeks ago, Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has already landed her first major recruiting victory in the form of former top recruit and William Monroe standout Samantha Brunelle.

The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back… I’m coming HOME ⚔️ #GoHoos #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/l7M3dq8WNj — Samantha Brunelle (@SamBrunelle_33) April 9, 2022

Formerly ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the 2019 class, Brunelle left Virginia for Notre Dame for her first three seasons of eligibility where she was a two time ACC Freshman of the Week and all the All-ACC Freshman Team for the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately for Brunelle, Hall of Fame Notre Dame coach Muffett McGraw would retire at the end of the 2020 season and she would run in to a few injuries over the next few seasons.

This past season she played in 32 games, though she did not start in any, while averaging 6.8 points and shooting 45% from the field while helping Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Brunelle is the first major recruit Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has landed for UVA. Rumors are she has already recruited another major transfer to follow her from Missouri State, but that commitment has not come through yet.