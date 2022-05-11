UVA Women’s Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

The nationally ranked Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s golf program advanced to another NCAA Championship on Wednesday after finishing in 2nd place in the Ann Arbor Regional held at the University of Michigan golf course.

After turning in rounds of 294 (+10) and 281 (-3), the Hoos were in first heading into the final round, leading top seeded San Jose State by three shots. Ultimately, San Jose State would prevail thanks to impressive outings from the overall tournament winner, Natasha Andrea Oon, but with the top four teams advancing to the NCAA Championships, UVA would secure their future as well.

The Cavaliers’ No. 2 player, freshman Amanda Sambach, and No. 4 player, sophomore Jennifer Cleary, tied for the lowest score amongst the Hoos with both carding a +2 for the tournament, which was good for a T5 finish overall.

The 2nd place regional finish ties the 2018 UVA team for best finish at a regional. The 2018 team finished in 2nd place in the Madison, Wisconsin regional.

The 2nd place finish also means the Cavaliers have secured another berth in the NCAA Championship. Though the program did not make the Championship in 2021, this will be their 12th appearance in the program’s 19 year history and first since 2019 when the Hoos finished in 14th place. The ladies have never won an NCAA title, but have advanced to the match play portion of the Championships multiple times including three top 5 finishes.

The NCAA Championships will be held this year May 20-25 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.