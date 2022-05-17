Virginia football picks up commitment from South Carolina DT Devontae Davis

On Monday afternoon, the Virginia Cavaliers picked up another player out of the transfer portal in South Carolina Gamecocks’ defensive tackle Devontae Davis. In line to play his sixth season of college ball, Davis hails from Aiken, South Carolina.

In announcing his commitment via Twitter, Davis stated that “first I would like to thank God for allowing me to continue to do what I love. I would also like to thank Coach Elliott and his staff for this amazing opportunity. With that being said I will be attending the University of Virginia for my last season.”

The 6’4”, 300 pound 23 year old spent two seasons at the junior college Georgia Military College before joining the Gamecocks in late 2018 to join them for the Belk Bowl played against Virginia (when the ‘Hoos beat USC 28-0). In 19 career games for the Georgia Military Bulldogs Davis racked up 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one fumble recovery.

With 2019 set to be his first full season with South Carolina, Davis unfortunately had a mid-foot injury and consequently had to medical redshirt that year. In 2020, Davis made one appearance — against Georgia — but didn’t record any stats. But, finally in 2021, Davis played as a depth piece on the defensive line for the Gamecocks. He appeared in eight games and made four tackles this past fall.

Granted, Davis’ career stats aren’t particularly mouth-watering. Nevertheless, the size he brings on the defensive line for UVA’s defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing is no small thing (pun intended).

He’ll add depth to a group that is hoping to improve on a fairly middling 2021 campaign with a few different guys potentially poised for breakout seasons. Davis is another guy who could have his best college season yet if he can quickly fit into the UVA system and prove his worth.