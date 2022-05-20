 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Streaking the Lawn Podcast: UVA Lacrosse Talk, Previewing Maryland with Caroline and Zach

By Zach Carey
NCAA LACROSSE: MAY 14 Div I Men’s Tournament - Virginia at Brown Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team gets set for the biggest challenge of its season against the first seeded Maryland Terrapins this Sunday in the NCAA quarterfinals, Caroline Darney joined me to preview the game and discuss what we’ve seen from the Wahoos lately.

In particular, we recapped the 17-10 win over Brown on Saturday, broke down what needs to happen for UVA to pull off the upset, and laughed about just how amazing such a win would be for the program and for every Virginia fan’s claim over Maryland.

