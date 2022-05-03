Virginia women’s and men’s tennis earn seeds in NCAA Tournament

After the Virginia Cavaliers men’s tennis team won the ACC Championship last weekend and the women finished runner up, each team has earned a top-16 seed in their respective NCAA Tournaments and will be hosting first and second round matches in Charlottesville at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. With the super regional format of the NCAA Tournament, should these squads advance past the first two rounds they’d also host a round of 16 match.

The men’s team has been on a tear of late, currently having won 17 straight contests after dropping five in a row back in February. The ‘Hoos sit at 22-5 and — as the newly crowned ACC Champs — earned the seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll play Champion of the NEC Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round before potentially facing off against either Penn or VCU in round two. The other seeded teams in UVA’s quarter of the bracket are #2 Florida, #10 South Carolina, and #15 North Carolina.

The women’s team lost a tough match to Duke in the ACC Championship but still received the fifth national seed after they upset first seed North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Semifinals to further bolster their resume. That pits the 20-5 Wahoos against Youngstown State in the first round with either Army or Princeton being the second round opponent. The remaining three seeds in Virginia’s fourth of the bracket are #4 Texas, #12 Oklahoma State, and #13 Auburn.

Of note, #1 North Carolina, #3 Duke, #5 Virginia, #6 NC State, and #9 Miami make up five ACC teams among the top nine seeds.

The matches get underway this weekend with the men facing off against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday and the second round match being Saturday while the women kick off action Saturday against Youngstown and the round of 32 contest coming on Sunday.