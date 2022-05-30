Virginia baseball is headed to Greenville

Up until this week, it appeared as if the Virginia Cavaliers would be hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional for the 10th time in school history, but losses to Florida State and Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament mean Virginia will begin the Road to Omaha away from home.

As it is, they’ve drawn the #2 seed in the Greenville Regional. The Cavaliers will be joined by number one seed and host, East Carolina Pirates, the number three seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and the number four seed Coppin State Eagles. East Carolina is the 8th overall national seed and the winner of the Greenville Regional will square off against the winner of the Austin Regional in the Super Regionals.

On the year, Virginia is 38-17 and 17-15 in the ACC but come into Regionals having lost three of their last four games. Virginia’s making their 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and second in a row after having missed out on the postseason the previous three seasons. They were the number three seed in the Columbia Regional a season ago before making an unlikely run to the College World Series. They’ll look to do the same this year and get started Friday, June 3rd when they face Coastal Carolina.

Stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn all week as we bring you coverage of the 2022 Greenville Regional.