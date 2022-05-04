Former 4 star Miami running back Cody Brown transfers to Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football team picked up a transfer running back this evening as Miami rusher Cody Brown joins the Wahoos after one season with the Hurricanes. A four star out of high school, Brown was ranked as the 12th best running back in the 2021 class by ESPN and as the 248th best prospect overall.

In one season in South Beach Brown got carries in six different games with his final stats on the year totaling 34 rushes, 139 yards for a 4.1 yard per carry average, and three touchdowns. The one time he received double digit carries — against Central Connecticut State — he rushed 14 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Otherwise, Brown was stuck behind Jaylan Knighton and Cam’ron Harris in the Hurricanes’ running back rotation.

With Miami boasting a full running back room heading into the fall, Brown entered the transfer portal in mid April before committing to the Wahoos just a few weeks later. Back in high school, he originally signed with Tennessee before being released and committing to head further South.

At 5’11” and 215 pounds, Brown is known for his strength and power as a runner. He’s not going to blow past people but he’s smart, can find holes, hit them hard, and drag defenders with him. Out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, Brown rushed for 4,791 yards in his final three seasons and scored 60 touchdowns over that time period. Check out just how powerful a runner he is below.

COMMITMENT ALERT



Miami has landed a commitment from former 2021 four-star Tennessee RB signee Cody Brown.



More on the news from @ChadSimmons_https://t.co/LhnFvkz9cb pic.twitter.com/raHicfsAdd — Rivals (@Rivals) March 9, 2021

With three years of eligibility remaining, Brown is a really nice addition to the UVA running back room. Considering that new Head Coach Tony Elliott has emphasized his commitment to running the ball more than the previous staff, having a stable of back is important. Additionally, the departure of Wayne Taulapapa to Washington and the recent injury to Ronnie Walker Jr. means that UVA really can use all the depth and talent it can get.

Of course, Brown is yet to prove himself for real on the college stage. But it definitely doesn’t hurt to add a four star to the UVA backfield.