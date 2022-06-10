Virginia’s Emma Navarro and Iñaki Montes sweep ACC tennis player of the year awards

This week two Virginia Cavaliers tennis players swept the ACC’s player of the year awards with Iñaki Montes winning the men’s award and Emma Navarro winning the women’s. This comes after two hugely successful seasons for the respective UVA tennis programs.

On the men’s side, Montes was a critical player in Virginia’s run to both ACC and NCAA championships. He was ranked 12th nationally as a singles player and finished the year 22-5 in singles matches including a perfect 6-0 record against top-25 ranked opponents.

Alongside Montes, UVA’s Chris Rodesch made the All-ACC first team with Ryan Goetz and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg earning second team honors while Gianni Ross placed on the third team.

The accolades for the men’s team don’t stop there. Head coach Andres Pedroso was named ACC Coach of the Year for the third year running. Ross also took home the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award and Goetz was the ACC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

All of that recognition highlighted an outstanding season for UVA men’s tennis. The squad finished the season on a 23-match win streak that carried them all the way through May to win the program’s fifth national championship.

Meanwhile, Navarro is the first UVA women’s player to win ACC player of the year. In her second year as a Wahoo, Navarro also earned recognition as an ITA All-American for both singles and doubles competition. She closed out the 2022 season ranked second nationally in singles and fourth in doubles.

Navarro understandably made first team All-ACC while the sophomore was joined by teammates Natasha Subhash (second team) and Elaine Chervinsky (third team) on the All-ACC teams.

Navarro helped lead UVA to the fifth overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and an elite eight performance where the ‘Hoos were bested by eventual national champion Texas.