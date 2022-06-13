WATCH: Tony Elliott not trying to build Clemson 2.0 at Virginia

With Tony Elliott coming over from the offensive coordinator position with the Clemson Tigers to now be the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, UVA’s new leader sat down with ACC digital Network to talk about the transition and his goals for the team heading into his first fall with the Wahoos.

The ACC’s release with this video stated the following;

