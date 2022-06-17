COMMITMENT: 2023 three star wide receiver Amare Thomas commits to UVA

The Virginia Cavaliers landed their fifth football commit of the 2023 class today as three star wide receiver Amare Thomas has pledged to join the Wahoos.

The 247 Composite ranking has Thomas listed as the 89th best wide out in his class and ranked as the 670th best player overall. He’s also the highest rated commit (per 247) that UVA has so far in its 2023 group.

Thomas stands at 5’10”, 180 pounds and comes to UVA out of Pinson Valley High School in Pinson Alabama. His commitment comes just four days after his official visit earlier this week.

Other schools who offered Thomas included Penn State, Army, Liberty, USF, and Rice while Virginia Tech was also once interested.

As a player, the rising senior is an elusive speedster who is hard to bring down when given any space. He’s got the speed but also the physicality to beat both press and drop coverage while he’s played in the slot and on the outside as he ran a diverse route tree in high school.

Thomas now comes to a program that has had a great deal of success with its wide receivers particularly in the last three or four seasons. This year, the group of Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV, Keytaon Thompson, and Lavel Davis Jr. projects to be one of the best in the country.

Much of this stems from the fantastic coaching of one Marques Hagans who has built quite the established wide receiver room even without consistently getting four or five star recruits. In Thomas, Hagans has another guy with the potential to mold into something special.

Thomas now joins cornerback Jarvis Lee, defensive lineman Miles Green, interior offensive lineman Cole Surber, and running back Donte Hawthorne in a 2023 class ranked 58th in the nation by 247.