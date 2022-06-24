Virginia draws Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The college basketball season inched one step closer today with the official announcement of the 2022-23 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups. The Virginia Cavaliers are set to face off on the road against the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff time will be announced closer to the date of the game.

Virginia is 13-8 all time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, holding the third-best winning percentage in the event of any current ACC team behind just Duke and Wake Forest. Last season, they suffered a close 75-74 defeat to Iowa at John Paul Jones Arena after Joe Toussaint’s go-ahead bucket with eight seconds left for the Hawkeyes.

Michigan had a tumultuous 2021-22 season: after beginning the year ranked at #6 in the preseason AP poll, they fell out of the rankings after just four weeks. A mediocre 11-9 performance in conference play was marred by head coach Juwan Howard’s five-game suspension for punching a Wisconsin assistant coach in the postgame handshake line. The Wolverines did turn it around come tournament time, though, upsetting Colorado State and Tennessee as an 11-seed before falling to Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen.

Virginia has faced Michigan four times in program history — just once in the past 30 years — and holds an all-time record of 2-2. The ‘Hoos upset the Wolverines 70-58 in the 2011-12 ACC/Big Ten Challenge behind a combined 52 points from Joe Harris, Mike Scott, and Malcolm Brogdon. Less recently, Virginia lost to Michigan 102-65 in the Elite Eight of the 1988-89 NCAA tournament, defeated Michigan 79-68 en route to an NIT title in 1979-80, and suffered a 66-52 defeat to Michigan in the Steel Bowl tournament in Pittsburgh in 1951-52.

The full ACC/Big Ten tournament schedule is included below, with ACC teams listed first.

Monday, Nov. 28:

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

Syracuse at Illinois

Louisville vs. Maryland

Clemson vs. Penn State

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Duke vs. Ohio State

Florida State vs. Purdue

Miami vs. Rutgers

North Carolina at Indiana

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

Boston College at Nebraska