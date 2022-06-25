UVA Fan Reacts Survey: What’re your thoughts on the UVA football program?

As Tony Elliott has taken over as the head coach of Virginia football, we here at Streaking the Lawn want to know what YOU, the fan, are thinking about the state of the UVA football program and your expectations for this coming 2022 football season. A solid chunk of last year’s roster is returning and Elliott has hit the ground running. Time will tell, but we’d love to know how you feel!

Be sure to join us down in the comments to share your opinions and elaborate on your answers here!

