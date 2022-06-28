ACC Announces New Scheduling Format Starting in 2023

The ACC dropped a bomb on the football scheduling front Tuesday morning announcing they are scrapping the Coastal and Atlantic Divisions starting in 2023 and moving to a 3-5-5 scheduling system.

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



As you can see from the announcement tweet, the Virginia Cavaliers are now tied to the Louisville Cardinals, Virginia Tech Hokies, and North Carolina Tar Heels. UVA will play those three annually, rotating home and home with VT being the home game in 2023, while Louisville and UNC will be on the road.

Since the divisions have been scrapped, the other future schedules were obviously thrown out as well.

Here are UVA’s opponents through 2026:

2023:

Home - Duke, GT, NC State and VT.

Away - BC, Louisville, Miami, UNC

2024:

Home - FSU, Louisville, UNC, and Wake

Away - Clemson, Duke, Pitt, and VT

2025:

Home - VC, Miami, Syracuse, and VT

Away - GT, Louisville, UNC, and NC State

2026:

Home - Clemson, Louisville, UNC, and Pitt

Away - FSU, Syracuse, VT, and Wake

The new scheduling is likely to be a hit among most fans and players as gone are the days where teams will only play at another team’s campus once a decade. Virginia’s Athletic Director, Carla Williams, said “The new model creates several enhancements for ACC football, which will be beneficial to the league, our student-athletes and our fans.”

New head coach Tony Elliott also seems to be a big fan of the new schedules saying “I am excited to compete under the new scheduling model. I am very grateful that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to experience a game day environment at every other institution in the ACC.”

While most will be fans, UVA fans will likely gripe that they remain stuck with Louisville as a primary opponent despite having no history with the Cardinals other than playing them every year for the past decade. Similarly, fans in North Carolina are complaining that the four NC schools should have been paired together with only Duke drawing the three other in state schools as their primary schools.