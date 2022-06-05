COMMITMENT: Virginia snags 2023 CB Jarvis Lee out of Florida

Three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee announced his commitment to the Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday, June 5, after taking his official visit to Charlottesville over the weekend.

The 5’11, 173 lb rising senior is the 69th-ranked CB based on the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 112th best overall player out of Florida. He had offers from Purdue, Pitt, Iowa State, Memphis, Washington State, and Mizzou, among many others. He had official visits still scheduled throughout the summer, including to Iowa State, Memphis, and Washington State. He also tweeted suggesting that he was taking a visit to Florida later this week on June 8.

His junior season tape is below:

Last year, Lee made three interceptions over three games. On the other side of the ball, he had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Add on to that a punt return for a touchdown to round out a versatile and productive junior season.

Lee becomes the third commit for Tony Elliott’s inaugural 2023 class, which currently consists of three-star OL Cole Surber RB Donte Hawthorne. Per 247Sports, he is on track to graduate early and join Virginia next January.