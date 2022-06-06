COMMITMENT: Virginia Football picks up 2023 In State DL Miles Greene

After hosting a group of recruits this past weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers’ football team and head coach Tony Elliott have grabbed their second commitment from the pack of visitors with this morning’s announcement from Highland Springs defensive lineman Miles Greene.

In addition to his impressive dance moves, the 6’3” 240lb Greene brings a three star rating from 247sports, offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Maryland (among others), and adds to the instate commitment total for the 2023 class. In 247sport’s rankings, Greene is the 27th ranked recruit in the commonwealth and the 93rd nationally ranked defensive lineman.

Greene was second-team defense in last season’s All-Metro awards from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, when he helped the Springers to a 10-4 record. Three days after his official visit to grounds, Greene has publicly announced that he’ll be a Wahoo at the next level. Welcome to the family, Miles!

