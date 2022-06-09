Five UVA football players make All-ACC preseason teams

With the 2022 football season and the Tony Elliott era of UVA football just months away from getting going, five Virginia Cavaliers have been named to Athlon Sports’ All-ACC preseason teams.

First off, junior wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks earned first-team recognition after his breakout 2021 campaign. Last season he wracked up 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as he broke UVA’s single season receiving record.

Wicks played sparingly as a true freshman in 2019 but missed the 2020 season due to injury. Now that he’s established a fantastic chemistry with Brennan Armstrong there really is no ceiling for the speedy pass catcher in 2022.

On the second team offense is graduate senior Keytaon Thompson, listed as “all-purpose” after excelling as an all around playmaker for the Wahoos last season. Specifically, Thompson caught 78 passes in 2021 for 990 yards and one score. On the ground, the Mississippi State transfer rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

With Thompson played such a diverse role in a variety of positions for Robert Anae’s offense these last two seasons, it will be interesting to monitor how Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings use him this fall.

Joining Thompson as a second team selection is linebacker Nick Jackson. The senior and Georgia native was one of the few bright spots on the UVA defense last season and is poised to lead the ‘‘Hoos on that side of the ball again this season.

Then, on the third team offense are quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receiver Billy Kemp IV. Armstrong’s third team selection is questionable considering his performance last season and potential for even further growth heading into this coming year. His record breaking numbers at the helm of such an electric UVA offense last year. Despite missing a time in a number of games, the Ohio native threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns while also running for 251 yards and nine scores.

Meanwhile, Kemp IV was another vital weapon for Armstrong. He caught 74 balls for 725 yards and six touchdowns last year and is now back for his fifth year to further strengthen a deep wide receiver room for the Wahoos.

Check out the full All-ACC teams from Athlon here.