Virginia’s Anthony Gill signs two year contract with the Washington Wizards

After two seasons with the Washington Wizards, former Virginia Cavaliers big man Anthony Gill has reportedly signed a new two year contract with Washington. The details of the deal are currently unknown, but it is proof of Gill’s impressive progression as a pro.

Following three seasons in the prestigious EuroLeague, Gill came back to the states in 2020 and has quietly established himself as an effective glue guy. In fact, in 44 contests last season, Gill shot an impressive 53.8% (14-26) from beyond the three-point arc which underscores his development as a player since leaving Charlottesville in 2016.

Out of college, it didn’t look like Gill was built for the NBA as he was a bit undersized at 6’8” and hadn’t yet established his shooting proficiency. Yet, slowly but surely. he’s worked on his game to mold it for NBA competition. By the end of the 2021-2022 season, Gill was solidly in Washington’s rotation.

In total last season, Gill averaged 10.5 minutes per game scoring 4.1 points per contest for a Wizards team that finished 12th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at 35-47 overall. Along with Gill, the team has resigned star Bradley Beal in the last dew days with the All Star signing a five year, $251 million max contract.

Anthony Gill officially signs a two-year deal with the Wizards, per Woj.



He’s been a good energy guy for the Wizards & by all accounts an awesome teammate. Very cool to see Gill stick in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iSVkXn7GAE — Ben Wieland (@BenWieland) July 1, 2022

After transferring to Virginia from South Carolina back in 2012, Gill became a fan favorite over his time as a Wahoo as his lovable personality and consistent style of play in the paint endeared him to the UVA faithful.

In three seasons for Tony Bennett’s program, Gill scored an average of 10.1 points per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. He helped lead UVA to ACC regular season titles in 2014 and 2015, an ACC Championship in 2014, and an Elite Eight appearance in 2016.