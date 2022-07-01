COMMITMENT: Virginia women’s basketball lands 2023 four star Olivia McGhee

As the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team is preparing for its first season with Coach Mox at the helm, the new staff has just landed its first commit of the 2023 class with four star in state guard Olivia McGhee. This is a big time pickup for the Wahoos as they look to build something of a program that has been in shambles recently.

Out of Mineral, Virginia, McGhee attends the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida. She’s listed as a 6’3” guard and ranked 42nd in ESPN’s top-100 recruits in the 2023 class. She chose UVA after a recent visit to Charlottesville and picked the Wahoos out of a top three of Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and Coach Mox’s program.

ESPN’s scouting report on McGhee describes her as an “agile combo-guard with versatility and a scorer’s mentality in the back court,” who “knocks down jumpers at the arc; rebounds, pushes tempo, weaves through the defense and distributes in transition game; slashes into the defense with body control to the rim,” and boasts “superior size on the perimeter with potential.”

Watching film of McGhee also highlights her tenaciousness defensively and penchant for blocking shots. She has good hands and apt anticipation which should serve her well at Virginia.

McGhee also boasts underrated strength as she’s able to take contact when attacking the paint and is able to finish through it at the basket. She tends to use a rip through to generate space to attack the basket with her right hand which is effective. Granted, she’ll likely look to develop her left as a secondary option when trying to get to the hoop.

This commitment means a great deal for the Wahoo program. After bringing Sam Brunelle home via the transfer portal, Mox has proven her penchant for in state recruiting and her ability to appeal to highly touted players despite not having coached one gamer for UVA. Clearly, things are on the up and up for Virginia women’s basketball.