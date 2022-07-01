BREAKING: Malcolm Brogdon traded to the Boston Celtics

After it became clear that former Virginia Cavaliers star Malcolm Brogdon was set to be traded away by the Indiana Pacers, a number of his potential suitors acquired point guards which meant that the market for his services dwindled. That allowed the Boston Celtics to, reportedly, swoop in and acquire Brogdon via the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

In return for Brogdon, the Pacers are reportedly getting Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morganand, and a 2023 first-round pick. The details are likely to continue to develop, but it’s clear that recent free agent developments are what led to Boston being able to trade for Brogdon without giving up any notably significant pieces.

For the former Wahoo, this really couldn’t be a better situation. He joins a championship contender that has loads of young talent and is built for the future. Brogdon will have some of the playmaking weight lifted from his shoulders with the presence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while his defensive mentality fits well with Boston’s dominant play on that side of the ball.

NBA DPOY Marcus Smart along with Brown and Tatum should mean that Brogdon doesn’t always have to guard the opposing team’s best player — like he often had to in Indiana — but can focus more on team defense and his offensive game. That should also lessen his load in regards to his lengthy injury history and allow him the chance to stay fully healthy throughout the season.

For the Celtics, Brogdon is just the guard presence Boston needed to complete its roster. Too often Tatum was solely relied on for playmaking so Brogdon should be a big help in regards to creation and general offensive flow as his passing and general IQ should be a big boost to Boston’s offense.

All in all, this was likely the best case scenario for Brogdon as he gets out of a struggling and rebuilding Indiana franchise and into one with perhaps the brightest future in the NBA with a hole that he fills perfectly.