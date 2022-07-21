WATCH: UVA football receives custom shoes from Lindsay Huff for ACC Media Day

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season for the Virginia Cavaliers, four of the programs biggest names are down in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Football Kickoff event. Namely, head coach Tony Elliott, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, football player Keytaon Thompson, and linebacker Nick Jackson are being interviewed today about the upcoming season.

Before UVA took the stage today, the four of them received custom painted shoes by artist and UVA alum Lindsay Huff. The wife of former Virginia basketball standout and current Los Angeles Laker Jay Huff, Lindsay added numerous intricate details to each of the shoes to personalize them in really cool ways.

The only thing better than kicks… is CUSTOM Kicks Thanks for our new drip Lindsay #CustomKicks #ACCKickoff#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hyIROa6xNo — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) July 21, 2022

To check out more of Huff’s work or inquire about your own pair of custom shoes, here’s a link to her professional Instagram account.

