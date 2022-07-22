Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy inks contract with Joventut Badalona

Former Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy has officially signed a one-year contract with Joventut Badalona, a Spanish basketball club based in Catalonia. After three seasons and 53 games with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, Guy will compete in the Liga ACB and EuroCup in Joventut Badalona’s upcoming season.

Guy is one of the greatest players in Virginia basketball history: in three years, he earned two All-ACC nods, two All-ACC Tournament nods, one ACC Tournament MVP award, an NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. Most importantly, he helped lead the ‘Hoos to their 2019 national championship, averaging 21.3 points per game in the final three games of the tournament and knocking down three pivotal free throws to propel Virginia past Auburn in the Final Four.

After 2019, Guy declared for the NBA Draft, where he was selected 55th overall by the New York Knicks and dealt to the Kings for Ignas Brazdeikis. Guy signed a two-way with Sacramento, where he played in 34 NBA games while splitting time between the team and its G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

In 2021, Guy played for the Cleveland Charge before the Miami Heat inked him to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. With Miami’s roster decimated by COVID-19, Guy played 24 minutes per game in his first three games in Miami, scoring 12.7 points per game and making eight of his 16 three-point attempts. Guy signed a two-way contract with the Heat a month later, who would eventually waive him in March 2022.

Recently, the Virginia product has concentrated on developing programs in his home state of Indiana. Guy organized the Dizzy Runs Pro-Am to showcase talented players from Indiana at the professional, collegiate and high school level. He has also focused on basketball club Kyle Guy Elite (whose site homepage includes Tony Bennett’s five pillars) and the Kyle Guy Foundation.

Now, Guy will spend the 2022-23 season competing in the EuroCup and Liga ACB, ranked by ESPN as the top two non-NBA professional basketball leagues in the world. His new team, Joventut Badalona, also added former 2016 first-round pick Henry Ellenson this offseason.