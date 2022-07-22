Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 7/22/22 - New Season Podcast Kickoff

New football approaches! Summer camp is here and with that comes a return of the STL podcast, dear listeners. Pierce and Paul are here to discuss the football offseason, the biggest question marks about the team heading towards the start of the season, and the impact that this new coaching staff could have with the returning talent on the Hoos’ roster. The duo talk about needed changes in offense, the lack of depth in the trenches, and who on the roster could step up to be new leaders on both sides of the ball. They also discuss the beginning of the football schedule and what fans should be looking for in those first few games. It’s not that far away, yall!

Glad to be back with you all, listeners, as we gear up for the fall season. Stay tuned for some more camp talk and more storylines for this new season for Coach Elliott’s first year in C’ville.