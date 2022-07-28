Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 7/28/22 - an Interview w/ UVA’s Francisco Caffaro and Claudio Romero

Zach is back on the podcast this week and he sits down with two current Wahoos - and two National Champions: Francisco Caffaro from the Men’s Basketball team and Claudio Romero from the Track & Field team. The two student athletes talk about coming to Charlottesville from their South American homes, what made them choose the Hoos, and what this upcoming season should look like. Romero discusses his national championship and where the sport of discus might take him after school. Caffaro talks about some of the new faces on a very experienced team at the JPJ and what he hopes for the upcoming season. They close things out with a classic Charlottesville food discussion.

Thanks for subscribing, everyone. We’ll be back next week to talk more about the football season and other news in the UVA sports world. There’s not too much of the offseason left, Hoos. Get ready.