COMMITMENT: Blake Buchanan kicks off Virginia basketball’s class of 2023

Tony Bennett still has some pull in the Pacific Northwest.

The Virginia Cavaliers added a commitment from Idaho power forward Blake Buchanan on Sunday, the Hoos’ first commit for the 2023 class.

Here’s what 247 had to say about Buchanan’s performance at the NBPA Top 100 camp just last week:

There’s no secret sauce when it comes to Buchanan. He runs the floor, he battles on the glass, he scores from 10 feet and in and he shows the potential to develop into a big man who can also pick and pop out to the three-point line during his college career. He uses his length, keeps playing hard no matter the situation and because of that he’s finding ways to be productive.

They rank Buchanan as #107 in his class, with an 89 rating to make him a high three-star. Rivals and On3 both rate him a three-star as well.

Bennett and UVA beat out Gonzaga—which had been recruiting Buchanan heavily since middle school—and recent offers from Iowa, Oregon State, and Washington State.