COMMITMENT: Three star TyLyric Coleman is UVA football’s 12th commit of 2023 class

After a flurry of 2023 commits in late June and early July, the Virginia Cavaliers have now picked up their twelfth in the class with in state athlete TyLyric Coleman set to join the ‘Hoos next fall. Out of Ringgold, Virginia, the 6’3” 175 pound rising senior attends Dan River high school and could play a variety of positions for UVA.

Ranked as the 132nd best athlete by 247Sports and as the 40th best prospect in the state of Virginia, Coleman joins running back Dante Hawthorne, defensive lineman Miles Greene, interior offensive lineman Cole Surber, defensive lineman Rodney Lora, and linebacker Kamren Robinson.

Having played both in the defensive secondary and at wide receiver in high school, Coleman is an enticing prospect who could contribute on either side of the ball with height, length, and speed that — with polishing from the Wahoo coaching staff — could translate well into a more focused role.

For Tony Elliott and his staff, while Coleman is far from a complete player or a particularly big name commit, continuing to reel in in-state players is significant for the future success of the program on the recruiting trail.