Sam Hauser signs three year deal with the Boston Celtics

After playing one season with the Boston Celtics, former Virginia Cavaliers forward Sam Hauser has signed a three year contract with Brad Stevens’ organization after the team declined his team option and clearly view him as a part of their future. Hauser will be making $6 million total over the next three years.

This comes after Hauser played on a two-way contract with Boston in the 2021-2022 season. He appeared in 26 games at the NBA level for the Celtics last year, averaging 6.1 minutes per game in those outings and shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc for 2.5 points per contest. His best games came in late season losses to Toronto and Milwaukee when he scored 10 and 11 points and shot a combined 5-7 from beyond the arc and 8-11 from the field.

That complemented his play for the Maine Celtics in the G League where he appeared in 13 games and scored 20.2 PPG, grabbed 6.2 rebounds, and dished out 3.2 assists while shooting 40.7% from deep on 10.8 three-point attempts.

Sam Hauser has more great and under appreciated plays than he’s given credit for due to being only a small sample size #Celtics pic.twitter.com/YzbcbeSu21 — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) July 2, 2022

This new three year deal is significant for the previously un-drafted Hauser. To earn a three year deal after playing sparingly for one season signals that Boston sees something in him and wants to keep him around and develop him into a rotational contributor for this young but extremely talented roster with star players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Of course, this also ensures that Hauser will be teammates with another former Wahoo as Malcolm Brogdon was recently traded from the Indiana Pacers to Boston in a move that should improve the Celtics backcourt and offense with Brogdon providing additional playmaking — something a shooter like Hauser ought to benefit from.

This summer, the Wisconsin native and Marquette transfer will spend time playing for Boston’s NBA Summer League squad as he looks to get more experience and continue to grow his game for a bright future with a franchise set to be a perennial contender over the next decade.