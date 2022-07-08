COMMITMENT: Virginia football lands three star quarterback Anthony Colandrea

As the Virginia Cavaliers have been racking up 2023 commitments over the last few weeks, they just got their quarterback in Florida native Anthony Colandrea. A three star prospect out of Saint Petersburg, Colandrea is a de-commit from Middle Tennessee State. He also held offers from Richmond, Buffalo, Western Kentucky, and Kentucky.

As a player, Colandrea is both creative and chaotic as he does what he needs to move around and make up for his smaller stature — at 6’0”, 175 pounds. He can use his legs as a weapon Additionally, he may be a bit underrated as the rating systems grade off of projections of pro potential while college football has seen plenty of smaller but mobile quarterbacks thrive in the right system including players like Doug Flutie and Johnny Manziel.

Speaking of ratings, Colandrea is ranked as the 1,248th best prospect nationally, the 72nd best quarterback, and the 175th best out of Florida per the 247Sports Composite. He is UVA’s eleventh commit of the rising senior class and puts the Wahoo class at 50th in the country.

He’s also the sixth offensive player to join the 2023 group as he’s supported by interior lineman Cole Surber, running backs Dante Hawthorne and Noah Vaughn, wider receiver Amare Thomas, and tight end Tekai Kirby.