Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 8/11/22 - Football Fall Camp and Hoops Recruiting

Pierce, Paul, and I hopped on the pod this week to chat football and talk about the Virginia Cavaliers’ fall camp. We discussed the news that Perris Jones is leading the running backs’ room, how we see the offensive line shaping up, and what the news out of Charlottesville is on that front. Additionally, we covered the positive signs on the defensive side of the ball as a number of guys are impressing on the D-line. We then finished things out with some updates on where things stand for UVA basketball in 2023 and how that class is likely to shape up.

Thanks to all of you for subscribing! We’ve got a lot more podcast content coming soon with Jacquie Francuilli from Wahoos247 coming on next week and UVA basketball recruiting expert Kevin Cook (@HoozGotNext on Twitter) set for the week after before we kick into gear for football season. Should be a lot of fun and we hope you’ll listen along with us.