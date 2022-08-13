WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra

As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.

Granted, the level of competition in this contest didn’t appear particularly challenging. Nevertheless, it’s at least fun to see UVA back on the court tipping off against an outside foe with the potential for these young players to make an impact and gain meaningful game experience.

Be sure to check out our full, updated game story with game stats here and be on the lookout for further coverage of their trip on Streaking the Lawn.