WATCH: Highlights from UVA basketball’s win over Orange1 Basket Bassano

The Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team secured its second win in two games so far on their trip to Italy earlier today. Beating Orange1 Basket Bassano 71-41 in Florence, the ‘Hoos are on a roll with a bunch of new guys impressing. For the full game story, stats, notes, and analysis check out our recap here.

A few notes from the highlights, UVA seemed to be pushing the ball in transition. Playing with a 24-second shot clock could be partially responsible for that, but it’s still exciting to see the ‘Hoos being aggressive.

Additionally, as Orange1 played a zone for part of the game, UVA seemed to find ways around it with guys like Jayden Gardner and Isaac Traudt playing in the high post and making plays from there.

Ryan Dunn had one impressive moment of effort as he dove on the floor for a steal on defense, passed the ball to Kihei Clark who then found Leon Bond III streaking down court. The freshman missed his dunk but a Kadin Shedrick rebound kept the play alive with Isaac Traudt — UVA’s leading scorer in the game — finishing the play with a sweet spin move and finish at the rim.

It’s also good to see Armaan Franklin confidently take and make a three-pointer. His success rate from deep should prove critical for the Wahoo offense this coming season.

Be sure to stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn for additional coverage of Virginia’s trip and play in Italy.