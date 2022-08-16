 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 8/16/22 - Jacquie Franciulli joins the podcast to to talk UVA Football

Jacquie Franciulli gives her perspective on UVA Football’s fall camp.

By Zach Carey
We’re back with another episode week as Zach sits down to chat with Jacquie Franciulli from Wahoos247 to hear from her about the Virginia Cavaliers football fall camp and what she’s gleaned from being at a number of practices. Zach and Jacquie discuss the positive, necessary changes from Bronco Mendenhall’s approach to Tony Elliott’s along with details from a number of position battles, and what it’s going to take for UVA to win the final Coastal division title.

We’ll be back with another episode later this week to talk to UVA basketball recruiting expert Hooz Got Next to chat about Virginia’s 2022 and 2023 recruiting along with the outlook for this year’s team.

