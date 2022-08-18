WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket

Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.

For our full game story from today’s loss, click here.

Of course, UVA has released a roughly two-minute highlight video from the game. Notable moments include threes from Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick as the two juniors flashed their potential. Shedrick in particular was all over the floor finishing, blocking shots, and hitting that triple.

Taine Murray, Kihei Clark, and Isaac McKneely were also in on the action hitting deep balls and making plays. McKneely had a few sweet passes while Murray had a nice finish through contact for an and-one.

Stay tuned to STL for additional coverage of UVA’s trip as the ‘Hoos tip off against the same opponent tomorrow.