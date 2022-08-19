STL Podcast - Hooz Got Next joins the pod to talk UVA Hoops Recruiting and 2022-2023 season

With the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team on its trip to Italy right now, Kevin Cook and Joe Boxley from Hooz Got Next join Zach to talk about the 2022-2023 team along with the notable news surrounding 2023 recruiting. They chat about UVA’s stacked 2022 class and what we can expect from them in both the short and long term along with addressing what it will take for the Wahoos to win the ACC this season. Then, they close out the show discussing UVA’s 2023 commit Blake Buchanan and top targets Elijah Gertrude and TJ Power.

