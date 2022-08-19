Get ready for UVA Football with BreakingT’s new shirts

As the Virginia Cavaliers are just over two weeks from their season opener against the Richmond Spiders, BreakingT has released a number of new UVA football t-shirts to commemorate the start of the Tony Elliott era in Charlottesville. To get your hands on one while simultaneously supporting us here at Streaking the Lawn, use our affiliate link here.

Featured among the new shirts include a navy blue shirt with the outline of the commonwealth in orange with “C’VILLE” in white text printed across the chest.

Additionally, a straightforward design on a gray shirt includes the text “University of Virginia Cavaliers” with the letters colored with both orange and blue and a V-sabre in the middle with orange and blue stripes running under it.

An old school design on a gray shirt includes a design of a throwback white helmet with blue and orange stripes down the middle and a face mask reminiscent of Virginia teams of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Then, lastly, a Brennan Armstrong shirt with large, orange “QB1” lettering in the background and an image of Armstrong in the foreground with his name printed alongside a V-sabre. Obviously, Armstrong will profit from purchases of this shirt.

Additionally, BreakingT will soon be launching a collection of player name and number jersey shirts, so keep an eye out for those in order to support your favorite Wahoos.