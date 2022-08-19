WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s redemptive 94-87 win over KK Mega Basket

Finishing off their Italy trip with a bang, the Virginia Cavaliers avenged Thursday’s loss to KK Mega Basket with a double overtime, 94-87 win this afternoon. The guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, and Isaac McKneely were the Wahoos’ leading scorers with 23, 21, and 15 respectively. To check out our full game story from today’s action, click here.

In the 2:40 highlight video that Virginia released from today’s contest, the three of them displayed their strengths. McKneely hit a number of contested jump shots as a floor spacer while Beekman and Clark each attacked the paint well and balanced scoring aggression while manipulating the defense to incorporate their teammates.

Considering the thrilling, back and forth nature of this game, getting to see those guys along with Ben Vander Plas, Leon Bond II, and Isaac Traudt perform under pressure in a close contest.