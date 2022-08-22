How to support former UVA PG Nigel Johnson after serious car accident

In the last week former Virginia Cavaliers point guard Nigel Johnson was in an incredibly unfortunate accident as he was hit by an oncoming vehicle while on the side of the road with a flat tire. While Johnson is alive and stable, his injuries are severe and him and his family need all the help he can get as he recovers.

Specifically, a GoFundMe has been created to help raise funds for Johnson’s recovery and to ensure that he is able to get back to full health and do so without incurring tremendous debt on him and his family.

The message written on said page was the following:

Nigel was in an accident recently when he was struck while stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire. He is in stable but critical condition with multiple fractures and other injuries. Nigel, Bailey, Kairo, and the entire family have a long, difficult road to recovery ahead of them. Nigel has poured every ounce of his blood, sweat, and tears into the game of basketball since he was a little boy and continued to do so up until this tragedy. As many know, the road of a man trying to make it in the game is full of ups and downs and isn’t paved with the best benefits for an individual or his family. If you can find it in your heart to help them financially with impending medical bills, travel, child care, and the numerous other expenses they’ll incur due to this event, it would be greatly appreciated!

We at Streaking the Lawn have confirmed the legitimacy of the GoFundMe with UVA so rest assured that if you do choose to contribute to Nigel’s recovery your money will be going to him. If you are willing and able to help Nigel and his family with, we strongly encourage you to do so for one of UVA’s own and someone who contributed to a great amount of success in his time in Charlottesville.