Around the Corner 8/23/22: Football finishes fall camp, RB Amaad Foston out for the year, Basketball back from Italy

DAY TWO OF ATC BABY. Evidently yesterday’s piece has sent you back to me clamoring for more. So let’s get right into the action talking bout your Virginia Cavaliers (in my head its Viiiiiiiiirgiiinnnnnniiaaaaaaa like how the PA guy at JPJ says it before the team runs onto the court).

Notable stories

Virginia loses RB Amaad Foston for the year, while Ronnie Walker returns to practice — Richmond Times Dispatch

Some pretty bad but also good news came out of UVA Football’s practice yesterday as the news of running back Amaad Foston’s torn ACL is a blow to the RB room. But, fortunately, Ronnie Walker Jr. is well on his way back to being cleared for the season opener against Richmond, way ahead of schedule.

Hoos Come Home with Lifelong Memories — Virginia Sports

With the UVA basketball team getting back from Italy yesterday, Jeff White wrote up a great recap about the experiences the team had while abroad. On the basketball front, we’ll have some more targeted analysis coming down the chute in the next day or so.

Final day of Fall Camp Presser: Tony Elliott — Virginia Sports

Now with fall camp rapped up, Tony Elliott addressed the media to talk about bis bigger takeaways along with a few more specifics from the last few weeks.

Social media dive

We’ll start things off today with this pretty play from UVA’s practice yesterday as walk-on receiver Ethan Davies made a sweet catch in the back of the end-zone after the Wahoo coaching staff surprised the team with a few quick red-zone reps. Davies is a name to watch especially in special teams. Dude is fast fast. He actually lived on my floor last year — one of the friendliest guys you’ll meet.

(Also it’s Jacquie’s birthday so go tweet her and say HBD!)

Secondly, some big news in the UVA NIL world as Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks have signed sponsorships with Hilldrup. Pretty cool to see these guys getting some business with a national brand and bodes well for UVA’s future with NIL.

Student perspective

Well, today is the dreaded first day of classes. As I write this in the early Tuesday morning hours, I’ve been attempting to reconfigure my class schedule in order to drop classes with not so favorable professors and try to knock off as many gen-ed requirements as possible while still building towards my major. This is the time of the year that Rate My Professor lives off of.

Personally, I’m planning on making the 10 minute walk from South Lawn to the corner to eat lunch at one of my favorite spots, Asado. Otherwise, Grounds will be full of first years staring at their phones for directions to various buildings and classrooms. And very spot on the Corner will probably be packed sooooo that’ll be hectic.

Additionally, Tony Elliott announced that the team will open up practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to the media. I’m currently trying to figure out how many of those I can attend without missing too many classes...

I actually went to the last fall camp practice yesterday and will get some content up shortly along with a look back on the basketball’s trip to Italy and specifically what we can takeaway from that. Apologies if our preseason football content is a tad delayed this week. Along with finals week in December this is my busiest time of year but once everything is settled come the weekend we will be should be fully up and running here at STL Inc.

Thanks for reading day 2!