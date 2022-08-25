Around the Corner 8/25: UVA’s WR corps the best in the ACC, Soccer kicking off, Xavier Brown impressing

Good morning my fine friends and welcome to day four of Around the Corner, talking about the Virginia Cavaliers. Apologies for the slightly later pub time, the real school work is starting to hit and I needed my beauty sleep. Regardless, let’s check back in on the world of UVA sports this fine Thursday morning,

Notable news

No. 8 Virginia Travels To Face No. 11 Georgetown — Virginia Sports

While UVA football is just over a week away, a few other UVA teams are kicking off their season earlier with the men’s and women’s soccer teams getting into the action. The eighth ranked women’s team is currently 2-0 but now hits the road for its toughest test yet against #11 Georgetown today at 4:00 PM. Unfortunately this game is only streamable via a FloSports subscription... barf.

Virginia to Open Regular Season Against Xavier Thursday — Virginia Sports

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer team opens its regular season at home today at 7:00 PM in the friendly confines of Klockner Stadium against Xavier. This contest will be available via ACC Network Extra and at WatchEspn.com for those who have ACC Network as a part of their cable subscription.

Virginia Football focused on red zone defense — Daily Progress

As the ‘Hoos approach their season opener next Saturday, one point of emphasis from Head Coach Tony Elliott and Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinksi has been preventing opposing teams from running the ball into the end-zone and rather forcing them to score through the air in tighter space. With a defensive line that appears to be on the rise, UVA has the potential to be a much better defending the run this season. But the proof will have to be in the pudding.

Xavier Brown exceeded expectations in UVA Football fall camp — Cavaliers Now

Freshman running back Xavier Brown has been a name that coaches have mentioned a number of times as surprising them throughout fall camp. A speedster, Brown has the potential to contribute on special teams right away and, with Amaad Foston’s season-ending injury, could find his way into a few snaps a game if things fall in the right way for him.

Social media dive

While this is longer form than your typical tweet I’d put here, this conversation on the ACC’s new show, ACC PM with Mark Packer (previously on Packer and Durham), Taylor Tannebaum, and Tre Boston. Despite not agreeing on much in their first few shows, one thing they all did was that UVA’s receiving corps is tops in the ACC.

Which QB has the best receiving corps in @ACCFootball? pic.twitter.com/xJRX2DPgbT — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 24, 2022

On Grounds, the UVA football coaches were giving out free ice cream on the Lawn to promote student support and get people excited for the season opener next Saturday. I couldn’t make it there, and supposedly they ran out of ice cream and closed up shop early, but it’s still good to see the staff doing their part to engage with the student body.

Then, for a dose of cuteness, Notre Dame transfer Sam Brunelle has kicked off her time in Charlottesville with her new dog Maverick and the pics of the two of them on Grounds are pretty adorable.

Student perspective

Well, we’re officially past syllabus season and into actual classes. Discussion posts and mind-numbing readings are back. I’m just viewing it as one step closer to football season.

Of course, there’s still plenty of fun to have on Grounds. Last night was Rotunda Sing where the university’s numerous acapella groups sang on the Lawn. It was a pretty fun night with a bunch of talented groups of various styles, nationalities, and types of music on full display.

And, big news, the rooster that has been crowing each morning actually didn’t wake me up today, which is a big deal for me...

Anyway, hope you all have a great Thursday and that we can all get one step closer to the weekend. Stay tuned to STL as we get closer to football season and also start to incorporate some other sports into our fall coverage.