Around the Corner 8/26: Big win for women’s soccer and another UVA athlete partnering with McDonald’s

Ah yes, Friday is here and with it another day of Around the Corner. With the weekend upon us we’ll have to part for a few days before coming back Monday.

Oh! And with Monday soon to be here that will open up our first football game week of the fall! Content here at STL will start flowing out more consistently on a weekly basis. We’ve got an editorial calendar that we think will provide you with anything and everything you’d like to read/listen to so please stick around with us for another awesome year of UVA sports!

Notable news

With both the men’s and women’s soccer teams playing last night, there was a mixed bag of results.

No. 8 Virginia Takes 1-0 Victory At No. 11 Georgetown — Virginia Sports

For starters, the women took care of business on the road with a big win over #11 Georgetown. Haley Hopkins’ goal in the 55th minute off of a Maggie Cagle assist proved to be the difference for the Wahoos who now improve to 3-0 on the young season.

Said HC Steve Swanson after the game:

“We got the game we expected. Georgetown is a very organized team, is competitive and very good in transition. We knew we would have to play well to win. We did enough good things, especially when we had the ball, to neutralize some of their strengths. We showed good signs of progress. To come up here and get a win is something we can build on.”

Virginia Falls to Xavier in Season Opener — Virginia Sports

Unfortunately, the men’s team wasn’t as successful last night and suffered a 1-0 defeat off a late Xavier goal. It’s a disappointing result especially in the season opener.

HC George Gelnovatch had this to say after the loss:

“It’s frustrating, but it’s early in the season and we are coming at it from the standpoint of not getting too high or too low. However, we understand the dynamic of coming off last year and what we want to do and so we’re upset. Overall, I think we put a lot of time into recruiting this team. I think the talent is good. And we could see that in our exhibition games.”

Captain Rebecca Jarrett Secures NIL Sponsorship with Local McDonald’s Franchises — Cavalier Futures

After quarterback Brennan Armstrong signed a deal with local McDonald’s franchises back in June, UVA women’s soccer team captain Rebecca Jarrett has signed a similar deal, per Cavalier Futures. As Virginia is starting to get more involved with NIL, it’s truly awesome to see that spreading out among the olympic sports as well.

Social media dive

With the start of college football season coming tomorrow, ACC Network has been counting down the top players in the conference. And, somewhat surprisingly considering he doesn’t usually get this type of outside hype, UVA’s signal caller comes in at #2.

2022 ACC FOOTBALL TOP 5



No. 2️⃣: Brennan Armstrong (@bstrong34) | Quarterback | @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/GJPv5RJJ51 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 26, 2022

I missed this the other day, but six seniors on the football team have been named to the watchlist of the Senior Bowl which projects well for these guys’ NFL opportunities. It also highlights UVA’s strong senior class and the depth of experience on this roster — specifically among the skill position players.



Congrats to our seniors for being named to the @seniorbowl watchlist!#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KVJvM114hM — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 24, 2022

Student perspective

You might’ve noticed the later release time on today’s ATC. That’s mostly because I don’t have classes on Friday — a scheduling plan that has worked wonders for me these last two semesters — and felt like catching up on some sleep.

Anyway, life is settling down here on Grounds. Everything is starting to go back to normal rather than the hubbub of the first few days which, personally, is nice. It’s still far too hot outside and I’ll be quite grateful when the leaves start to change and temperatures dip below 80 degrees again. Walking to class can be miserable these days.

My plan for this fairly warm Friday afternoon is to walk down to the corner for my first Bodo’s trip of the semester. I usually like to pair that with some time working in the study space on the second floor of Starbucks. Don’t tell anybody but I don’t drink coffee and don’t buy anything there so I just kinda hope nobody calls me out on it lol.

This is also the second (?) Friday night of the semester. Well, the first since classes have started and since I’ve moved in. So, obviously, the Corner will be popping off later tonight.

Thanks to you all for reading week one of ATC! I’ll be back Monday as we inch closer and closer to the start of football season.