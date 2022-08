FOOTBALL IS BACK AND SO ARE WE BABYYYY. As the Virginia Cavaliers open their season this Saturday against Richmond, we’re kicking off the season with our full-season preview podcast as Paul and I joined Pierce to predict each and every game on UVA’s schedule and give our big picture thoughts on the ‘Hoos this season.

Spoiler alert: UVA has the opportunity to do very well this season with a weak schedule and the toughest games at the end of the year.