Welcome to STL’s newest writer, Val Prochaska!

Now that the Virginia Cavaliers have kicked off their fall sports season, we here at Streaking the Lawn are adding another writer to our staff in Val Prochaska (the “c” is silent) who will be our writer specifically covering women’s soccer and basketball with beat-coverage of those two sports while he will also contribute to our UVA men’s basketball coverage as well.

Over the last few years, Val has been a contributor at the UVA sports blog HoosPlace and has dedicated much of his coverage to Virginia’s women’s sports. Considering that in our current iteration of STL we haven’t had the capacity to provide more widespread coverage of women’s sports, bringing Val onto our staff is really exciting for me and I think you will all enjoy reading his work.

For some background, Val graduated from UVA in 1986 and fell in love with UVA sports over his time on Grounds. His favorite UVA athlete of all time is Phoebe McLernon who was a central defender for the women’s soccer team from 2016 to 2019 while midfielder Danielle Colaprico is another favorite of his. And, as it is many people’s, Val’s most fond memory of Virginia sports is the DiaKihei moment when Kihei Clark threaded the cross-court needle to Mamadi Diakite to send UVA’s Elite Eight contest against Purdue to overtime.

Keep an eye out for Val’s first story coming up tomorrow after the women’s soccer team against JMU!