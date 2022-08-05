The best player to wear each number in UVA football history

Football is almost back baby! And with the start of the 2022 football season just around the corner we’re looking back in time at the 135 year history of the Virginia football program by listing the best player to wear each number for the Virginia Cavaliers. From 0 to 99, here we go.

0: Jelani Woods (2021)

In the very short history of the number, Woods shined in his year as a Wahoo with his combination of a 6’7 frame and top tier athleticism at tight end.

1: Antwoine Womack (2001)

Womack led the ACC in rushing in 2000 with 1,028 yards.

2: Joe Reed (2019)

Reed was perhaps the most feared kick returner in the country and a key receiver on the Orange Bowl team in 2019.

3: Anthony Poindexter (1998)

Poindexter is considered perhaps the best player to ever put on the Wahoo uniform. A devastating injury after deciding to return for a senior season cost him an NFL career but he currently continues to rise up the coaching ranks.

4: Olamide Zaccheaus (2018)

Zaccheaus is UVA’s all-time leader in receptions and second in receiving yards.

5: Brennan Armstrong (active)

Last season, Armstrong broke the UVA record for passing yards by nearly 1,000. He owns the top three and seven of the top ten most productive passing games in UVA history.

6: Thomas Jones (1999)

Jones is the leading rusher in UVA history, both in terms of total yards (3,998) and single season yards (1,798).

7: Matt Schaub (2003)

Schaub is UVA’s all time passing leader over the course of his career.

8: Hasise Dubois (2019)

Dubois was known for his sure hands at wideout where he hauled in 72 receptions for 1.062 yards in 2019.

9: Ahmad Hawkins (2000)

Among the most iconic photos in UVA history shows Hawkins after his catch against touchdown catch against Virginia Tech wearing number 80. However, he earned his “Ball Hawk” nickname after converting to defensive back, in which he wore number 9.

10: Will Brice (1995)

Brice was all-American punter for the Hoos during their 1995 season.

11: Aaron Brooks (1998)

Brooks was more successful as an NFL quarterback but led UVA to their biggest comeback of all time against Virginia Tech in which the Hoos overcame a 29-7 halftime deficit.

12: Shawn Moore (1990)

The dynamic signal led UVA to two New Years Six appearances in his final two seasons at the helm.

13: Mike Groh (1995)

Groh led the Hoos as the signal caller in 1994 and 1995, where he compiled over 4,000 yards and 36 total touchdowns.

14: Matt Blaundin (1991)

Blaundin was a two sport athlete at UVA (men's basketball) and won ACC player of the year in 1991, as the successor of Shawn Moore. He did not throw a single interception that season.

15: Joe Crocker (1995)

Crocker was a versatile defensive back who hauled in 12 interceptions over his three year career at UVA.

16: Keith McMeans (1990)

McMeans was on the receiving end of 17 interceptions as as a Wahoo, including 9 in the 1987 season.

17: John Ford (1988)

Ford is fourth on the all time leaderboard for receiving yards at UVA with 2,399.

18: Marques Hagans (2005)

Hagans followed Schaub as a dynamic quarterback for some highly successful UVA teams. Now, he is a well-regarded wide receivers coach for the Hoos.

19: Ronde Barber (1997)

Ronde was a superstar, both as a defensive back and a returner. His jersey is currently retired by the UVA program.

20: Kevin Ogletree (2008)

Ogletree was a two year starting wideout for the Hoos who had over 50 receptions in each of those seasons.

21: Tiki Barber (1997)

As a phenom at running back, Tiki helped cement UVA’s name on the map. He won ACC Player of the Year in 1996.

22: Almondo “Muffin” Curry (2003)

Despite Curry’s small stature as a defensive back, he was ferocious and able to make plays in the open field.

23: Tony Franklin (2006)

Franklin started his UVA career as a running back, before converting to a defensive back where he racked up 92 total tackles and 6 interceptions.

24: Frank Quayle (1968)

A versatile offensive weapon, Quayle rushed for 2,695 yards and had an additional 1,145 as a receiver.

25: Kevin Parks (2014)

Parks was a four year starter for UVA at running back and had a 1,000 yard season in 2013.

26: Kevin Brooks (1995)

Brooks finished his UVA career with over 2,000 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

27: Percy Ellsworth (1995)

Ellsworth was the first UVA defensive back to receive all-American honors.

28: Greg McClellan (1993)

McClellan was a consistent piece at the cornerback spot for UVA on some of the vintage George Welsh teams.

29: Joey Blount (2021)

Blount was a four-year starter for the Hoos at safety who was known for his hard-hitting ability and coverage skills.

30: Charles McDaniel (1984)

When George Welsh first took the UVA job, McDaniel was a linebacker who helped revamp the program from the ground.

31: Kevin Cook (1989)

Cook was a ballhawking defensive back who heroically battled through injury to produce for the Hoos in big games.

32: Byron Thweatt (2000)

A linebacker who knew the position as well as anybody. Fourth on Virginia’s all-time tackle leaderboard with 387.

33: Jamie Sharper (1996)

Sharper remains atop the UVA record books with 435 career tackles.

34: Jim Bakhatiar (1957)

Bakhatiar is the only player in ACC history to rank top ten nationally in rushing for three seasons.

35: Bill Dudley (1941)

A man who played virtually every position, including kicker and punter, Dudley won the Maxwell Award for college football player of the year in 1941.

36: Jermaine Hardy (2004)

Hardy was a corner and safety for the Hoos who was an all-conference member as a senior captain.

37: Cedric Peerman (2008)

Peerman was a reliable running back who had over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a multi-year starter for the Hoos.

38: Jason Snelling (2006)

Snelling was an old-school fullback who ended up overcoming epilepsy to have a sustained career in the NFL.

39: Dave Wyncoop (1969)

Wyncoop was a key piece on the 1968 team that went 7-3, UVA’s only winning season in over a 10 year span.

40: Pat Chester (1982)

Chester was a dynamic player on the defensive side who was famous for forcing interceptions and big returns afterwards.

41: Patrick Washington (2000)

Washington was a fullback and kick returner for the Hoos who went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

42: James Farrior (1996)

Farrior’s 1994 season consisted of 100 tackles, 4 interceptions, a sack, and a blocked punt.

43: Mike Parker (2010)

Parker made starts in all four years as a cornerback for UVA.

44: Wali Rainer (1998)

Rainer was a first-team All-ACC member in 1998. He went on to represent UVA well as a pro, winning the Man of the Year award in 2001.

45: Dennis Haley (2004)

Haley recorded 100 tackles during his final two seasons as the starting linebacker for the Hoos.

46: Jim Theiling (1978)

As a wideout, Theiling earned all-conference honors for both his academic and athletic performance.

47: Antonio Rice (1986)

Rice had over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in his career at UVA.

48: Joe Palumbo (1951)

The main part of Virginia’s dominant defense in this era, Palumbo was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

49: Darren Childs (2009)

Childs was the anchor of the UVA linebacking room as a senior.

50: John St. Clair (1999)

St. Clair was a key piece of the offensive line that paved the way for Thomas Jones’ record-breaking season.

51: Clint Sintim (2008)

Sintim had 11 sacks in his final season at UVA and 27 in his college career. He is currently coaches the linebackers for the ‘Hoos.

52: Tom Locklin (1996)

Locklin was a multi-year starter for quality UVA teams as an offensive guard and center.

53: Micah Kiser (2017)

Kiser had a monster senior season where he was an all-American and won the William V. Campbell “academic Heisman” trophy.

54: Ryan Nelson (2021)

Nelson was a key piece on the revamp of the UVA offensive line, starting 49 consecutive games during his career.

55: Angelo Crowell (2002)

Crowell combined for 299 tackles in his 2001 and 2002 seasons.

56: Ray Savage (1989)

Savage’s all-American 1989 season propelled Virginia to a share of the ACC championship.

57: Dave Gathman (1995)

Gathman was another starting interior offensive lineman for UVA during their mid ‘90’s run.

58: Patrick Kerney (1999)

Kerney ranks third in Virginia’s all-time sack leaderboard at 24. He was also an impact player on the lacrosse field.

59: Lenny Prichard (1989)

Prichard was a starting offensive lineman for the late 80’s UVA teams.

60: Andrew Hoffman (2004)

Hoffman was an All-ACC member for the UVA defense in his final season under Al Groh.

61: Elton Brown (2004)

Brown was a consensus all-American offensive lineman for the Hoos in his final season.

62: Brian Barthalmes (2005)

Bartalmes was a standout offensive lineman for the Hoos who went on to bounce around in the NFL.

63: Austin Pastzor (2011)

Pastzor earned all-conference honors as an offensive lineman in his senior season.

64: Dennis Kuczynski (1975)

Kuczyński anchored the Virginia offensive line during the mid 1970’s.

65: Tom Scott (1952)

Scott did everything at UVA. A two-way player on the football field and the only Virginia athlete to be an all-American in multiple sports (football and lacrosse).

66: Mark Dixon (1993)

Dixon anchored the UVA offensive line in the early 90’s and was a consensus all-American in his senior season.

67: Paul Collins (1990)

Collins was an offensive tackle for UVA’s team where they were eventually ranked No. 1 overall for a bit.

68: Gene Schroeder (1950)

Schroeder was a do-it-all player for the Hoos, thriving at receiver, defensive back, and as a returner.

69: Jeremy Raley (1996)

Raley was a two-time all-conference member for the Hoos at center and offensive guard.

70: Luke Bowanko (2013)

Bowanko had a great combination of size and speed that allowed him to make several starts at all three positions of the UVA offensive line.

71: Branden Albert (2007)

Albert was a multi-year starter as an offensive tackle for the Hoos who was eventually picked 15th overall in the NFL Draft and had multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

72: Ray Roberts (1991)

Roberts was a physical, dominant UVA offensive linemen who started three seasons during the peak of Virginia football.

73: Jim Dombrowski (1985)

Dombrowski won the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy for the best ACC lineman twice, and the received the NCAA’s Today’s Top Six Award for his combined athletic ability, academic achievement, leadership characteristics and campus involvement.

74: Henry Jordan (1957)

Jordan was a three-sport athlete at the University of Virginia. He is currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Green Bay Packers.

75: Eugene Monroe (2008)

Monroe won the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy in his senior season and was drafted 8th overall to the NFL.

76: Michael Mooney (2016)

Mooney made starts in all four years on the offensive line for the Hoos.

77: Noel LaMontagne (1999)

LaMontagne was an all-American guard for some of the best offensive lines in school history.

78: Morgan Moses (2013)

Moses made 43 starts for the Hoos at offensive tackle and has sustained a career as a starter in the NFL.

79: Tom Glassic (1975)

As an offensive guard, Glassic was just the third UVA player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

80: Michael McGrew (2004)

Since we awarded Ahmad Hawkins No. 9, No. 80 will go to McGrew, who finished his UVA career with 90 receptions and 1,106 yards.

81: Dontrelle Inman (2010)

Inman had a breakout senior season for UVA, hauling in 51 passes for 815 yards, allowing him to appear on the NFL radar.

82: Tyrone Davis (1994)

Davis is UVA’s all time leader in receiving touchdowns with 24.

83: Jake McGee (2013)

In a tough 2013 for the Hoos, McGee was the reliable target for the Hoos at tight end, before eventually transferring to Florida.

84: Tim Finkelstein (1989)

Finkelstein was a versatile offensive weapon for the Hoos in the late ‘80’s, who was also a dangerous return man.

85: Chris Slade (1992)

While the pair of Moore’s were the faces of the program, Slade anchored the defense in UVA’s rise to the top in 1990. He spent nine seasons in the NFL and now is the defensive ends coach on Tony Elliott’s staff.

86: Bruce McGonnigal (1990)

In 1989, McGonnigal hauled in 6 touchdown passes, a UVA tight end record.

87: Herman Moore (1990)

The back end of the “Moore to Moore” connection. Herman owns three of the top four most productive seasons for a UVA receiver by yards.

88: Keith Lee (1981)

Lee is the UVA record holder for most tackles in a single season.

89: Heath Miller (2004)

The former superstar tight end at UVA is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot in 2023.

90: Ron Carey (1990)

Carey was a key piece on some of the best Virginia defensive lines in program history.

91: Chris Long (1997)

Long’s jersey was retired before his career even ended at Virginia. Enough said.

92: Ed Reynolds (1982)

Reynolds was a linebacker and defensive end for the Hoos who went on to play several years for the New England Patriots.

93: Will Hill (2012)

Hill was a multi-year starter and reliable piece on the UVA defensive line.

94: Duane Ashman (1996)

Ashman had 23 sacks in his UVA career.

95: Mike Frederick (1994)

Playing alongside Chris Slade on the defensive line, Frederick was a pivotally underrated piece of the peak Welsh era teams.

96: Brennan Schmidt (2005)

Schmidt was the first player in UVA history to start 50 games.

97: Gene Edmonds (1949)

The star halfback was tragically killed in an automobile accident following one of his games. His number is retired by UVA as a memorial.

98: Nate Collins (2009)

Nate Collins was a defensive tackle who had a unique ability to constantly make his way into the backfield.

99: Stuart Anderson (1981)

Anderson was a productive defensive player for UVA in the pre-Welsh era. He is ninth on the all time tackles leaderboard and fifth in tackles for loss.