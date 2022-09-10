Virginia vs Illinois Football GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Champaign, IL

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 4:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: Illinois -4

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Illinois’ strengths and weaknesses. ALSO, check out our broader breakdown of Illinois from back in August. We’ve also gout our weekly podcast where Pierce and I looked back on Richmond and discussed today’s game,

Kickoff is at 4:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia will square off against Illinois for the second-straight season and visit Champaign for the first time.

• Last year in Charlottesville, UVA never trailed and scored the final 21 points in a 42-14 victory.

• UVA has won five of its last seven matchups against Big Ten foes.

• The Cavaliers are looking to move to 2-0 for the second-straight season and the seventh time since 2000.

• Virginia is seeking its first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2011 (at Indiana). Against active members of the Big Ten, UVA is 8-11 all-time. Only one of the eight wins have come on the road – Indiana (2011).

NUMBERS TO KNOW

433 - Yards Brennan Armstrong needs to break UVA’s career passing record. Against Illinois last year, Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns.

4 - Armstrong’ needs four touchdowns to become UVA’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

12 - Lavel Davis Jr. has 24 career receptions, 12 of them have gone for 20 or more yards including a 56-yard score in week one against Richmond.

42 - Rushing attempts by the Cavaliers in week one against Richmond, the most since running the ball 42 times against Boston College in 2020.

CAVALIER RUSHING ATTACK

• Last Saturday against Richmond marked the first time two UVA rushers went for 100+ yards in the same game since Jordan Ellis (146) and Bryce Perkins (108) vs. Richmond in 2018.

• The 42 attempts were the most since running the ball 42 times against Boston College on Dec. 5, 2020.

• The Cavaliers racked up 250 or more yards on the ground for only the fourth time since the 2015 season, a span of 87 games.