Virginia basketball’s full 2022-2023 ACC schedule released

As basketball season edges closer and closer for the Virginia Cavaliers, the ACC has released its full schedule of games for the 2022-2023 season which means that UVA’s full season schedule is now officially available.

For our breakdown of the Wahoos’ non-conference schedule, check out our piece on why UVA’s non-con is perfectly challenging for this experience group here.

Virginia basketball 2022-2023 schedule (home games bolded)

12/3 Florida State

12/20 at Miami

12/31 at Georgia Tech

1/3 at Pitt

1/7 Syracuse

1/10 North Carolina

1/14 at Florida State

1/18 Virginia Tech

1/21 at Wake Forest

1/28 Boston College

1/30 at Syracuse

2/4 at Virginia Tech

2/7 NC State

2/11 Duke

2/15 at Louisville

2/18 Notre Dame

2/22 at Boston College

2/25 at North Carolina

2/28 Clemson

3/4 Louisville

Notes on UVA’s schedule

There’s not too too much to take away here. The ‘Hoos open the ACC season on December 3rd against FSU at home before exam break, play at Miami on 20th before the team’s winter break, then have two more road games against Georgia Tech and Pitt before the 2023 home opener against Syracuse on January 7th. Other than that three game stretch of away games which spans from mid December to early January, there aren’t any extended times when UVA is either home or away.

The ‘Hoos play the conference-favorite North Carolina Tar Heels twice, first on January 10th at home and then on the road on February 25th in what could be a game that decides the ACC Regular Season title. UVA plays Duke at home this year after a home-and-away series last season saw the road team win each time — and Reece Beekman further cement his clutch gene.

Virginia only has one Saturday-Monday turnaround as Tony Bennett’s team plays Boston College at home on the 28th before hitting the road to play at Syracuse on Monday the 30th. Those quick turnarounds are valuable experience for when tournament time comes later in the season. Fortunately, those contests come against teams that UVA should beat.

The five schools that UVA will play both on the road and at home include the aforementioned North Carolina, Louisville, Boston College, Florida State, and, of course, Virginia Tech.