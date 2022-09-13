Virginia football releases depth chart before Old Dominion

Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ third game of the season, the Wahoo coaching staff released its second depth chart of the season as UVA hopes to get back on track against the Old Dominion Monarchs after a 24-3 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

While much of the depth chart stayed the same, there are a few notable changes particularly since UVA didn’t release one before the Illinois contest.

As expected, Josh Ahern holds the outside linebacker spot after not starting against Richmond. Granted, he struggled a bit against Illinois this past Saturday but is set to start his second straight game with James Jackson as his backup who fills in for some snaps as well.

Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, Darrius Bratton didn’t play against Illinois and, per Tony Elliott in his presser today, Bratton is likely to be out for a few weeks as he’s dealing with a bone bruise and a high ankle sprain. In his place, Jonas Sanker takes the nickel spot while Lex Long — who had a career best game against Illinois — is starting at FS and Antonio Clary at SS.

Something else to note is that Tony Elliott said today that BANDIT Mike Green is no longer active with the team but didn’t go beyond that. There have been rumors of Green’s dismissal over the last few weeks but no concrete information have emerged regarding why he’s no longer with the ‘Hoos

On offense, everything stayed the same except for the o-line. While Jonathan Leech played at right tackle against the Illini, Logan Taylor moves back to that spot while McKale Boley is starting at left tackle versus ODU.

For special teams, while Daniel Sparks suffered an injury against Illinois, he should be back for ODU this Saturday. That’s good news for the Wahoos as Brendan Farrell struggled in Sparks’ absence, averaging 30 yards per punt in comparison to Sparks’ 46.2 yards.

