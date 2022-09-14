Around the Corner 9/14: Mike Green no longer with UVA Football, men’s soccer beats La Salle, Elijah Gertrude announcing

Good morning, all. Little by little by little, the weather is cooling down here in Charlottesville. I for one am praying for sweatshirt days but know we’ve got probably at least another month of sticky heat...

Regardless, while fall may not be here, fall sports for the Virginia Cavaliers very much are. You know the drill by now.

Notable news

UVA defender Mike Green is no longer active on the team — Wahoos247

Something that’s been kicking around the rumor mill the last few weeks, UVA football BANDIT Mike Green is no longer with the team, according to Tony Elliott yesterday in his weekly press conference. The details for why Green is no longer with the team are unknown. But his apparent dismissal is a loss for the UVA defense as he had the potential for a real breakout year this season.

Virginia Men’s Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle — Cavaliers Now

With a dominant win over La Salle yesterday, UVA men’s soccer now advances to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back wins dating back to the Wahoos’ victory against Virginia Tech last week. They’ll now prepare for a second ACC contest, this time against Notre Dame at home on Friday.

Hoos Looking to Get Back on Track — Virginia Sports

Good piece from Jeff White here. This quote from Ty Furnish in particular stood out:

“We have to be better,” sophomore center Ty Furnish said of the offensive line. “Everyone on the offense has to be better. [As for the line], we’re meeting at night more, going over everything, making sure we have all the blitzes down, all that stuff, just getting on top of it.”

Furnish and company had a pretty disastrous game against the Illini. Hopefully there’s proof in the pudding come Saturday against ODU and heading into ACC play.

Elijah Gertrude announcing commitment today — Me

While I covered this in yesterday’s ATC, it’s worth noting again that the 36th ranked basketball prospect in the 2023 class is announcing his commitment today at 4:00 PM on the 247Sports Youtube channel. Your ‘Hoos are the favorites. Here’s to hoping it plays out as expected.

Social media dive

In case you missed it, the ACC released its 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule yesterday which included UVA’s full slate of games. Expert NBA writer for the Athletic — and former Wahoo — John Hollinger gave his take on what to look out for...

ACC schedule highlights:



* North Carolina loses to Virginia on Jan. 10 and Feb. 25

* Duke loses to Virginia on Feb. 13

* Syracuse loses to Virginia on Jan. 7 and Jan. 30

* Duke only plays Virginia once because they're afraid. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 13, 2022

Sticking with basketball, Isaac McKneely seems to be having fun on the Cavalier Futures socials. Always cool to get a look inside the day to day life of the athletes.

@IsaacMcKneely with the jokes today Would you fall for it?



Follow us on IG for more fun content with @UVAMensHoops #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/rjl1mH8nMA — Cavalier Futures (@CavalierFutures) September 12, 2022

Student perspective

Nothing too spectacular to note from student life today. Had my two morning classes before heading over to JPJ for Tony Elliott’s weekly presser. Will have notes/takeaways from that up later this morning. I will say here that, on the surface level, Elliott’s approach to coaching is something I can get on board with. He’s quite reflective and has root causes for issues that go beyond individual plays. I appreciate his attention to detail and the onus he puts on himself as a coach while still holding his players accountable.

He’s also quite open with us media folk, which is weirdly valuable for a head coach especially when trying to establish a message and persona. Of course, over time he’ll get more guarded with information and his comments. But, as of now, he’s a very pleasant interview and holds attention well in his pressers, which counts for something in my book.

One thing from my life on Grounds today, as I was walking out of JPJ after Elliott’s presser I had an opportunity which I passed up to maintain professionalism, but know I’ll regret later on...

Do I go for it? pic.twitter.com/xiCqxhy5yA — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) September 13, 2022

Stay tuned to the blog today... it’ll be worth it.