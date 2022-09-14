Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/14/22 - Taking a look at the Illinois Loss

Following last week’s loss on the road for the football team, four different STL bloggers take to the airwaves to discuss what went wrong. Pierce and Zach are joined by both Paul and Ben on this week’s episode and they run through the terrible performance and which position groups really need to improve for this season to turn into a success. What went wrong with our star quarterback and receiving corps? Was the defense actually good? Can we still expect a win against ODU? We have thoughts.