Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/14/22 - Taking a look at the Illinois Loss

Lots to talk about in the disappointing road loss for the Hoos

By Jay Pierce
NCAA Football: Virginia at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Following last week’s loss on the road for the football team, four different STL bloggers take to the airwaves to discuss what went wrong. Pierce and Zach are joined by both Paul and Ben on this week’s episode and they run through the terrible performance and which position groups really need to improve for this season to turn into a success. What went wrong with our star quarterback and receiving corps? Was the defense actually good? Can we still expect a win against ODU? We have thoughts.

Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

